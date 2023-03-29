Cell phone video captures police chase in Central Park; teens detained

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens were detained after a shots fired call resulted in Mishawaka Police driving squad cars on Central Park property in an attempt to catch a suspect.

MPD said officers were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday to the area of Mishawaka Avenue and Cedar Street on reports of shots fired.

After police were unable to locate any evidence, they searched the nearby area and discovered a pair of teenage boys - ages 15 and 16 - who were wearing hoods and masks.

Sgt. Steve Headley said the teens split up and ran away after spotting police. One teen was caught quickly while the second teen, who was running with a semi-automatic handgun, continued into Central Park.

That’s when cell phone footage 16 News Now obtained from a Nappanee family shows two squad cars pursuing a suspect on Central Park property around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Headley said officers apprehended the second teen after he threw the gun into the St. Joseph River.

Both teens were detained at the Juvenile Justice Center.

