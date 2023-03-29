AM General CEO addresses South Bend Rotary about upcoming plans, ongoing production

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s full steam ahead as AM General prepares to make the JLTV for the U.S. Army.

Last month, the Michiana-based defense contractor was picked to build up to 20,000 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and some 10,000 trailers over the next ten years.

Although a formal protest has since been filed to challenge the bid award, AM General is keeping its foot on the gas.

“Right now, there is a protest from Oshkosh as you would expect, but we continue with our work to prepare for the build of this vehicle. We’re not under a stop work order. At least, not as of yet,” AM General CEO and President Jim Cannon said as he addressed members of the South Bend Rotary on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a vehicle from the ground up that was designed to withstand IED blasts from underneath,” he added. “It’s got armor ratings that are called STANAG number two, and three, meaning that it can absorb the Impact of a 50 caliber or 14.5 heavy machine gun round.”

Cannon also told the crowd it was a common misnomer that the JLTV would replace the Humvee. He says the Humvee has been labelled an “enduring platform” which means the military has no plans to replace it.

“So, the Army has stated end requirement of 57,000 Humvees they’re going to maintain in the fleet indefinitely.”

According to Cannon, the AM General plant currently makes about a dozen Humvees a day.

Cannon also told the crowd that the Humvee is increasingly being used to defend Ukraine. He said in the beginning there were about 300 Humvees in the country, and that number has now grown to 1,000. The goal is to eventually have a fleet of some 3,000 Humvees in Ukraine.

“The offensives that they took it, in the fall, a lot of it was executed by brigades mounted on Humvees, exploiting Russia’s lines,” Cannon said. “The Russians thought they were being overwhelmed by mechanized infantry and armor, but it was infantry mounted in Humvees.”

