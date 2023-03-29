AM General CEO addresses South Bend Rotary about upcoming plans, ongoing production

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s full steam ahead as AM General prepares to make the JLTV for the U.S. Army.

Last month, the Michiana-based defense contractor was picked to build up to 20,000 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and some 10,000 trailers over the next ten years.

Although a formal protest has since been filed to challenge the bid award, AM General is keeping its foot on the gas.

“Right now, there is a protest from Oshkosh as you would expect, but we continue with our work to prepare for the build of this vehicle. We’re not under a stop work order. At least, not as of yet,” AM General CEO and President Jim Cannon said as he addressed members of the South Bend Rotary on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a vehicle from the ground up that was designed to withstand IED blasts from underneath,” he added. “It’s got armor ratings that are called STANAG number two, and three, meaning that it can absorb the Impact of a 50 caliber or 14.5 heavy machine gun round.”

Cannon also told the crowd it was a common misnomer that the JLTV would replace the Humvee. He says the Humvee has been labelled an “enduring platform” which means the military has no plans to replace it.

“So, the Army has stated end requirement of 57,000 Humvees they’re going to maintain in the fleet indefinitely.”

According to Cannon, the AM General plant currently makes about a dozen Humvees a day.

Cannon also told the crowd that the Humvee is increasingly being used to defend Ukraine. He said in the beginning there were about 300 Humvees in the country, and that number has now grown to 1,000. The goal is to eventually have a fleet of some 3,000 Humvees in Ukraine.

“The offensives that they took it, in the fall, a lot of it was executed by brigades mounted on Humvees, exploiting Russia’s lines,” Cannon said. “The Russians thought they were being overwhelmed by mechanized infantry and armor, but it was infantry mounted in Humvees.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday's Child: Sean

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Flash proton therapy begins human testing

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Flash proton therapy has started human trials at the University of Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

News

Medical Moment: Flash proton therapy begins human testing

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Cell phone video captures police chase in Central Park; teens detained

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Police say a teen suspect armed with a handgun led officers on a pursuit following a shots fired call.

Latest News

News

AM General CEO: Army won’t replace Humvee

Updated: 35 minutes ago
AM General is still building about a dozen Humvees per day at its plant east of Mishawaka.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Jersey Mike’s donates sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend and Mishawaka locations donated 100% of sales Wednesday to Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan.

News

State lawmakers hear pitch on Four Winds Field expansion

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Wednesday brought another pitch for state help in financing expansion plans for South Bend’s baseball stadium.

Crime

Jacob Kats Affidavit for Probable Cause

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Developer Dave Matthews responds to city’s $7.5M lawsuit

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
South Bend is trying to get its money back from a downtown developer.