17-year-old Marshall County father charged in strangulation of baby daughter

By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenage father in Marshall County who is accused of strangling his baby daughter has been charged.

Jacob Kats, 17, is facing felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

This comes after his 4-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital last week, where doctors found fractures to the baby’s ribs and sternum caused by non-accidental trauma. She was transferred to riley children’s hospital, where doctors also found neck fractures and bruising.

According to court documents, Kats admitted that he battles “anger issues” and was frustrated with the baby’s “constant crying.”

Kats allegedly told police he put his hands around the baby’s throat and squeezed until she lost consciousness, causing injuries that doctors say were life-threatening and could have caused her death.

An initial hearing was held for Kats on Tuesday. He is due back in court in April.

The affidavit for probable cause is available to read in its entirety below:

(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
Jacob Kats
Jacob Kats(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)

