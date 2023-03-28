Woman arrested for arson, child endangerment in St. Joseph apartment fire

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an apartment fire on Monday afternoon in St. Joseph.

The St Joseph Department of Public Safety was called around 1:55 p.m. to the 400 block of Main Street on reports of a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they found the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a couch caught fire in the apartment. Several agencies helped put out the flames, but officials say there was extensive damage throughout the building, including fire damage in a front corner apartment and smoke damage throughout the whole second story.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, officials say a 47-year-old woman was arrested for arson (first degree) and child endangerment. She’ll be arraigned on Tuesday in the Berrien County 5th District Court.

The St Joseph Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the Benton Township Fire Department, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.

