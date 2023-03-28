Woman arrested for arson, child endangerment in St. Joseph apartment fire

St Joseph Department of Public Safety firefighters respond to a fire along Main Street near...
St Joseph Department of Public Safety firefighters respond to a fire along Main Street near downtown St. Joseph on Monday afternoon.(Don Campbell / HP staff)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an apartment fire on Monday afternoon in St. Joseph.

The St Joseph Department of Public Safety was called around 1:55 p.m. to the 400 block of Main Street on reports of a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they found the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a couch caught fire in the apartment. Several agencies helped put out the flames, but officials say there was extensive damage throughout the building, including fire damage in a front corner apartment and smoke damage throughout the whole second story.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, officials say a 47-year-old woman was arrested for arson (first degree) and child endangerment. She’ll be arraigned on Tuesday in the Berrien County 5th District Court.

The St Joseph Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the Benton Township Fire Department, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Holcomb, Whitmer direct flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Tennessee school shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Both governors say flags can be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers consider permanently allowing cocktails-to-go

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Businesses have been able to serve alcoholic drinks for carryout since July 2020 if they are in sealed containers.

News

Michigan lawmakers consider permanently allowing cocktails-to-go

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Businesses have been able to serve alcoholic drinks for carryout since July 2020 if they are in sealed containers.

News

Ninja Golf now open daily for the spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Nothing says warmer weather like mini golf.

Latest News

Crime

1 hurt in early morning stabbing in South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to the South Bend Police Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3300 block of High Street.

News

Chuck's Weather 32823

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Community police review board director search narrows

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The South Bend Common Council has narrowed down the pool of candidates for the Community Police Review Board Director position.

Michigan

Michigan Nonprofit Relief Fund now accepting applications

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Organizations can apply for relief from the $35 million fund.

News

New apartment complex completed in North Judson

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A ribbon-cutting was held over the weekend at the Park Villa Apartments.

News

Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care heads to governor's desk

Updated: 12 hours ago