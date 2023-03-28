Spring Football: Gerad Parker discuses Sam Hartman’s transition to ND

New offensive coordinator Gerad Parker touched on the transition transfer quarterback Sam...
New offensive coordinator Gerad Parker touched on the transition transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has made through his first few practices as a member of the Irish.(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Notre Dame football team continues to gear up for the annual Blue-Gold Game next month, this time around is key for the offense, as the Irish a new play caller and field general leading the way.

But so far, the transition has been good, even with the uncertainty that surrounded that side of the ball for a few weeks.

New offensive coordinator Gerad Parker touched on the transition transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has made through his first few practices as a member of the Irish.

“I think with anybody, a guy that decides to work in any capacity, when you come in and show that you’re about the work and build relationships with guys and do it in a humble manner, that’s something big to say,” Parker said. “He does that. along with a lot of our guys on the unit. So. that was the first phase that kind of gave him instant street cred.

“And of course, to come out here and be around a different operation, a different way of doing things offensively, and for him to just adapt and grow and dive into this thing with the other quarterbacks and Coach (Gino) Guidugli, it says a lot about him,” Parker added. “He’s done that through three practices. and he’ll continue to grow in it.”

The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

