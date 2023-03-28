South Bend Record Show returns Sunday

"In the Court of the Crimson King" by King Crimson sits propped next to Pink Floyd's debut...
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new album to add to your collection?

The South Bend Record Show returns to the Gillespie Conference Center on Sunday, April 2!

The show will have vendors from all over the Midwest who will fill nearly 90 tables with thousands of music items, including pre-loved LPs, new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, vintage stereo gear, T-shirts, record supplies, and more! Admission is $2, and the event lasts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those looking for some extra time to browse the music selection can pay $7 for early entry at 9 a.m.

The event focuses on rock, pop, metal, and punk music from the 60s to today but also includes various other musical genres such as jazz, blues, country, and movie soundtracks.

“Whether you are new to vinyl or have been collecting for decades, you will feel right at home at this show,” said South Bend resident Jeremy D. Bonfiglio, the organizer of the event. “We are all music fans and share the excitement when customers finally find a record they’ve been searching for or discover music they didn’t even know they needed.”

Cash is the preferred form of payment, but select vendors will also accept PayPal, Zelle, and credit and debit cards.

The Gillespie Conference Center is located at the Hilton Garden Inn, just north of St. Mary’s campus.

For more information on the show, click here.

