Potawatomi Zoo to open for the season Friday

Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to embrace your wild side!

The Potawatomi Zoo will be opening for the season on Friday, March 31. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 14 and seniors.

This year, giraffe feeding will be one of the zoo’s daily scheduled attractions, and you may even notice a few habitats being built! The zoo wants to welcome in Andean bears in 2024.

Starting June 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

