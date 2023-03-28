Police investigating after 1 injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Monday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of Lincolnway E. for reports of one injured with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:50 p.m. Police say the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

A police investigation is underway.

