Police investigating after 1 injured in South Bend shooting

The police are investigating after one person was shot on Monday, March 27, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Monday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of Lincolnway E. for reports of one injured with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:50 p.m. Police say the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

A police investigation is underway.

