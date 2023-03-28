Notre Dame football players visit Ronald McDonald House to bake cookies, prepare meals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana? Cookies… especially when they’re baked by the Notre Dame football team!

71 Fighting Irish football players visited Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana (RMHC Michiana) on Sunday to lend a hand. The players came in shifts to bake cookies, prepare meals for families, sign autographs, and spend time with families staying overnight.

The visit was put together by the FUND Foundation, which uses the Name, Image, and Likeness of University of Notre Dame student-athletes to help promote charitable organizations that they are passionate about.

“This type of interaction with the players means the world to our families,” said Kellie Montgomery, RMHC Michiana director of operations, in a press release. “When you have a child in the hospital, every moment of joy and comfort means so much.”

RMHC Michiana provides overnight rooms, meals, showers, laundry services, and much more to families with children receiving care at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.