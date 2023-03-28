Ninja Golf now open daily for the spring

Ninja Golf's spring hours are underway
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says warmer weather like mini golf, and one popular spot in granger is now open daily for the season.

Ninja Golf is getting ready to celebrate their 5th anniversary.

John Miller, the owner of Ninja Golf said he’s thankful for the support from the community.

“You can only dream about how you’d be embraced by the community where you operate in,” said Miller. “Thank you, thank you to all the community and Michiana for supporting us.”

Ninja golf offers everything from mini golf to a laser maze, karaoke, delicious snacks and more.

They also have some exciting future plans and will celebrate their 5th anniversary in August.

For more information on hours or to stay updated, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver who crashed into Elkhart River, abandoned injured passenger
Jessica Starr
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Jessica Starr
The police are investigating after one person was shot on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Police investigating after 1 injured in South Bend shooting
Police investigating after shots fired in Mishawaka neighborhood
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 32823
Chuck's Weather 32823
Community police review board director search narrows
Community police review board director search narrows
Michigan Nonprofit Relief Fund now accepting applications
New apartment complex completed in North Judson.
New apartment complex completed in North Judson