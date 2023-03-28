Ninja Golf now open daily for the spring

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says warmer weather like mini golf, and one popular spot in granger is now open daily for the season.

Ninja Golf is getting ready to celebrate their 5th anniversary.

John Miller, the owner of Ninja Golf said he’s thankful for the support from the community.

“You can only dream about how you’d be embraced by the community where you operate in,” said Miller. “Thank you, thank you to all the community and Michiana for supporting us.”

Ninja golf offers everything from mini golf to a laser maze, karaoke, delicious snacks and more.

They also have some exciting future plans and will celebrate their 5th anniversary in August.

For more information on hours or to stay updated, visit their Facebook page.

