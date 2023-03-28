New bridge construction to begin in April on U.S. 31 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through Marshall County, here’s a traffic alert you need to know about that begins next month.

INDOT has announced construction of new bridges on U.S. 31 over Elkhart & Western Railroad between 13th Road and 14th Road on or after April 3. Work will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on U.S. 31.

Lane closures will begin with the inside left passing lanes closed in each direction to build crossovers for future phases of work. When the crossovers are complete, INDOT says southbound U.S. 31 will be converted to two-way traffic while the bridge on northbound U.S. 31 is constructed during phase one.

Due to the location of the work zone, access and turning movements between U.S. 31 and 13th Road and 14th Road will be impacted throughout construction. Detours will be provided for traffic wanting to cross U.S. 31 at 13th Rd or 14th Rd or make left turns. Right turns between U.S. 31 and 13th Road and 14th Road will be permitted.

This is the start of a multi-year project ending in 2025, so drivers should prepare for long-term lane closures between 13th Road and 14th Road.

The project costs more than $28 million.

