New apartment complex completed in North Judson

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - New housing is now complete in North Judson!

A ribbon-cutting was held over the weekend at the Park Villa Apartments. They’re located at the corner of State and George streets across from the town’s park.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the four apartments are the first new, multi-family housing units built in North Judson in nearly 30 years. They are duplex-style, two-bed, two-bath apartments with an attached garage. Each unit has a full suite of appliances, including a washer and a dryer.

The apartments are within walking distance of downtown, Norwayne Field, and North Judson-San Pierre Schools.

To check availability, call Osborne Advantage Real Estate at 574-896-2567.

