Nappanee Public Library holding creative writing contest in April
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention artists!
The Nappanee Public Library is launching a creative writing contest with a mystery twist! The contest is open to any resident or student in the Wa-Nee School District. Entries will be accepted starting April 1 until April 21 and will be judged anonymously on content, grammar, and creativity using a 15-point rubric.
Elementary students get a 500-word maximum, middle school students get 750, and high schoolers get 1,000. Adult entries have a 100-word limit.
- Elementary School Prize: $150
- Middle School Prize: $200
- High School Prize: $250
- Adult Prize: $300
Those interested can submit their writing online. Your name, phone number, and email address, along with the title of your entry, go ONLY on the submission form.
For a full list of information, including the writing prompts and a link to the submission form, click here.
