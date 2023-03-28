Nappanee Public Library holding creative writing contest in April

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention artists!

The Nappanee Public Library is launching a creative writing contest with a mystery twist! The contest is open to any resident or student in the Wa-Nee School District. Entries will be accepted starting April 1 until April 21 and will be judged anonymously on content, grammar, and creativity using a 15-point rubric.

Elementary students get a 500-word maximum, middle school students get 750, and high schoolers get 1,000. Adult entries have a 100-word limit.

Elementary School Prize: $150

Middle School Prize: $200

High School Prize: $250

Adult Prize: $300

Those interested can submit their writing online. Your name, phone number, and email address, along with the title of your entry, go ONLY on the submission form.

For a full list of information, including the writing prompts and a link to the submission form, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.