Nappanee Public Library holding creative writing contest in April

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention artists!

The Nappanee Public Library is launching a creative writing contest with a mystery twist! The contest is open to any resident or student in the Wa-Nee School District. Entries will be accepted starting April 1 until April 21 and will be judged anonymously on content, grammar, and creativity using a 15-point rubric.

Elementary students get a 500-word maximum, middle school students get 750, and high schoolers get 1,000. Adult entries have a 100-word limit.

  • Elementary School Prize: $150
  • Middle School Prize: $200
  • High School Prize: $250
  • Adult Prize: $300

Those interested can submit their writing online. Your name, phone number, and email address, along with the title of your entry, go ONLY on the submission form.

For a full list of information, including the writing prompts and a link to the submission form, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver who crashed into Elkhart River, abandoned injured passenger
Jessica Starr
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Jessica Starr
The police are investigating after one person was shot on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Police investigating after 1 injured in South Bend shooting
Police investigating after shots fired in Mishawaka neighborhood
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on...
Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ to donate all sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters
"In the Court of the Crimson King" by King Crimson sits propped next to Pink Floyd's debut...
South Bend Record Show returns Sunday
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo
Potawatomi Zoo to open for the season Friday, March 31.
Potawatomi Zoo to open for the season Friday