Model Elementary teachers get hit with pies, silly string

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Model Elementary School in Goshen got to have some fun on Tuesday morning while supporting a great cause.

Students took turns shooting silly string and throwing pies in the faces of multiple teachers!

The event was a reward for the students achieving their goals as part of the American Heart Association’s “Kids Heart Challenge” program.

Students participated in the fundraising program in February. They raised more than $10,000 to support the American Heart Association’s mission to build a world of longer, healthier lives.

