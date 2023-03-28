Michigan Nonprofit Relief Fund now accepting applications

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Help is here for non-profit groups in Michigan.

Applications are now being accepted for the state’s non-profit relief fund. Organizations can apply for relief from the $35 million fund.

The goal of the fund is to help non-profits continue or expand services hit hardest by the pandemic for populations that are underserved and under-represented. Non-profits are eligible to receive a minimum of $5,000 up to $25,000 per grant application and specified need.

The deadline to apply is May 5.

For more information, click here.

To apply, click here.

