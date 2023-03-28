Michigan lawmakers consider permanently allowing cocktails-to-go

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - A tool to help restaurants and bars in Michigan stay afloat during the pandemic could soon be here to stay.

According to our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing, state lawmakers are considering permanently allowing restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic cocktails with take-out orders.

Businesses have been able to serve alcoholic drinks for carryout since July 2020 if they are in sealed containers. The current law expires on Jan. 1, 2026.

“This is just sort of another tool in the toolbox for restaurants to continue to use. Obviously popular during COVID but has proven very popular in a post-COVID world,” said John McNamara, vice president of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

The proposal is now in the House for consideration when members return from spring break in a couple of weeks. It passed the Senate nearly unanimously last week.

Michigan is one of 12 states temporarily allowing cocktails-to-go.

