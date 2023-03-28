Medical Moment: New developments in PET CT scanning

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A PET scan is an imaging test that doctors traditionally use to evaluate patients for cancer, but it requires a dose of radiation, and a patient needs to lie still for 30 minutes or more.

If you’ve ever needed a body scan after an injury or potentially for cancer, you know what it feels like to be very still inside a tight tube.

“A typical PET CT scan would be from eyes to thighs, which takes about 25 to 30 minutes,” said Ashok Muthukrishnan, chief of nuclear medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Because they’re already sick, they have cancer. And some are claustrophobic. So, when they get on the scanner, they’re really nervous.”

A traditional PET scan creates three-dimensional images of the inside of the body, but first, medical technicians need to administer a mildly radioactive drug so cells that are potentially cancerous will show up on the images. Now, a new PET CT scan called the Quadra is designed to work as four PET scans in one. It significantly decreases the time a patient is in the machine.

“So, for a scan that takes 20, 25 minutes, this takes only about four to five minutes,” Dr. Muthukrishnan explained.

Radiologists say patients need a lower dose of the radioactive drug when they are in the Quadra, and the images are sharper than those produced by traditional scanners.

“They’re going to get staged more appropriately and more accurately,” Dr. Muthukrishnan said.

Helping doctors catch tiny cancers early so patients can start treatment right away.

In addition to staging cancer, radiologists say the new Quadra scanner can be used for diagnosing infections and cardiovascular and neurologic diseases.

