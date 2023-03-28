Marian girls basketball coach Steve Scott resigns

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After leading the program for six seasons, Marian girls basketball head coach Steve Scott informed the team on Tuesday of his resignation.

The school confirmed the news with 16 Sports. During his six seasons at the helm, Scott led the Knights to four sectional titles. His overall record at Marian was 126-32.

In his career as a head coach, Scott has won nearly 300 games between stints at Clay, Adams, Elkhart Memorial, and Marian.

The school is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

