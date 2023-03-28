Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ to donate all sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a bite to eat this week, how about a sandwich?
On Wednesday, March 29, Jersey Mike’s will have its “Day of Giving,” with all sales going to Big Brothers Big Sisters! The organization’s Southern Lake Michigan Region will receive 100% of the sales from Jersey Mike’s.
The Jersey Mike’s locations participating in the Day of Giving are:
- South Bend - 315 W. Ireland Road
- Mishawaka - 5718 N. Main Street
Last year, Jersey Mike’s locations raised $20 million for charities across the country.
