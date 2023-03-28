Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ to donate all sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on...
Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.(Photo provided to KBTX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a bite to eat this week, how about a sandwich?

On Wednesday, March 29, Jersey Mike’s will have its “Day of Giving,” with all sales going to Big Brothers Big Sisters! The organization’s Southern Lake Michigan Region will receive 100% of the sales from Jersey Mike’s.

The Jersey Mike’s locations participating in the Day of Giving are:

  • South Bend - 315 W. Ireland Road
  • Mishawaka - 5718 N. Main Street

Last year, Jersey Mike’s locations raised $20 million for charities across the country.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver who crashed into Elkhart River, abandoned injured passenger
Jessica Starr
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Jessica Starr
The police are investigating after one person was shot on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Police investigating after 1 injured in South Bend shooting
Police investigating after shots fired in Mishawaka neighborhood
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Nappanee Public Library holding creative writing contest in April
"In the Court of the Crimson King" by King Crimson sits propped next to Pink Floyd's debut...
South Bend Record Show returns Sunday
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo
Potawatomi Zoo to open for the season Friday, March 31.
Potawatomi Zoo to open for the season Friday