Hoosier Lottery helping to combat problem gambling

(wpta)
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and if you or a loved one needs help with problem gambling, the Hoosier Lottery has some great resources to help.

You can access free resources on the Hoosier Lottery’s website, including a positive play quiz, a track your play calculator, odds education, and positive play videos.

“These tools are meant to help players understand their current habits and provide them with the resources they need to keep play positive,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery.

There is a 1-800 number for problem gambling information on the back of all lottery tickets. The number is 1-800-994-8448.

Once again, to find these resources, click here.

