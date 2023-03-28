Holcomb, Whitmer direct flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Tennessee school shooting

(WNDU/WILX) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are both directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the Tennessee school shooting.

On Monday, a shooter killed three 9-year-old students and three adults in their 60s at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Both governors say flags can be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1.

To lower the flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

