Gladys Knight to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The “Empress of Soul” is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming May!

Gladys Knight will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on May 12 (Friday) at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, March 31, at 11 a.m.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. To make a hotel reservation, click here or call call 1 (866) 494-6371.

More details from Four Winds Casinos:

The great ones endure and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. Gladys Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner who has enjoyed number one hit songs in Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. She has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade. In 1995, Knight earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the next year, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. In 1997, Knight published an autobiography, “Between Each Line of Pain and Glory” and Gladys Knight and The Pips were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Knight who is a two-time Grammy winner in the gospel category, yet again embraced her gospel roots, releasing her inspirational and latest album, “Where My Heart Belongs,” which was a major success and won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel Album.”

More information on Gladys Knight is available at www.gladysknight.com.

Reservations and Information: To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or Four Winds South Bend® or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana:

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of businesses via Mno-Bmadsen, its non-gaming investment enterprise. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center: Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a modern, multi-use facility that is located adjacent to the casino floor, at 11111 Wilson Road. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000-sq. ft. event center is often reconfigured to host large meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.

