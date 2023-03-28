Fire crews battle blaze at Starke County warehouse

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews battled a fire at a warehouse building in Starke County on Monday night.

Fire crews responded to a warehouse building in the 1000 block of W. Culver Road in Knox on a call of a structure fire.

Starke County Dispatch told 16 News Now the call came in around 7:40 p.m., with at least five different fire agencies responding to the blaze.

It’s believed no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.