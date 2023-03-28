Expo for Women host ‘Ladies Day Out Celebration’ at the Century Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was truly a “Ladies Day Out” in South Bend on Tuesday!

The South Bend Expo for Women hosted the 31st annual Ladies Day Out Celebration, with many in attendance. The event is dedicated to promoting small and local businesses alike, working towards enriching the lives of members and the larger community.

There were over 60 different stands set up for guests to check out, from homemade air fresheners to paintings and even a massage stand.

“Now it’s an event where mothers and daughters come together every year and share a good time and experience what life is all about while they’re mingling with other women and having fashion shows and contests; it’s like amazing,” explained Cindy Cohen, a promoter with Expo for Women.

The expo helps foster a sense of community among women in Michiana.

