Early morning stabbing leaves one injured

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the 3300 block of High Street, according to the South Bend Police Department.

The call came in around 4:30a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information when it is released.

