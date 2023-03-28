Community police review board director search narrows

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council has narrowed down the pool of candidates for the Community Police Review Board Director position.

The South Bend Common Council passed a resolution Monday night recommending Stephanie Ball and Charles King for the position.

“Were the top candidates for a variety of reasons. Top of them being that they are both community leaders, very heavily invested in the community,” said South Bend Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan.

Common Council President Sharon McBride said both candidates have strong professional experience and are known to “pull people together.”

“We need the police, we need our community. So I think we felt they could do both. They have worked hard in the community. They have been community activist. They have been working with kids and youth and the police department,” said McBride.

Former director, Joshua Reynolds, resigned in August of 2021 after documents showed he was suspended at least six times as an officer with the Indianapolis Police Department.

“There’s a loss to the community when we rush through something as important as this. We saw the consequences of that last time and we wanted to make sure to get it right this time...We’ve been very diligent about this process. It’s very important to all of us that we get this right,” said Morgan.

“And input from the community, to make sure they were at the table, that they were a part of the process. That they had an opportunity to ask questions,” said McBride.

The director will investigate police misconduct and the board will review complaints filed against officers...to help create more transparency.

Mayor James Mueller will make the final decision.

