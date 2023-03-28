3 men jailed after fight at Elkhart County work release center

Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II
Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By Carli Luca
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three men were jailed after a fight last week at the Elkhart County Community Corrections work release center.

Officials say a physical altercation happened between three participants in the program last Thursday, March 23. A police report says 32-year-old Jake Kimsey II, 30-year-old Toby Miller, and 33-year-old Steven Holmes assaulted each other in mutual combat.

The executive director for Elkhart County Community Corrections tells 16 News Now the situation was under control in less than two minutes.

Police were called into the facility to investigate, and the three men were returned to the Elkhart County Jail.

