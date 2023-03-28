1 hurt in early morning stabbing in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday morning in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of High Street.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information on this stabbing, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

