1 hurt in early morning stabbing in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday morning in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of High Street.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information on this stabbing, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

