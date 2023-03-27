Teen to be sentenced Monday in shooting case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen initially charged with attempted murder for wounding a teen girl in her bedroom is expected to be sentenced Monday on a lesser crime.

Along with attempted murder, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Taron Branch Jr. with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and residential entry.

Branch, who was waived into adult court, agreed to plead guilty to the battery count as well as a felony firearms enhancement charge.

The remaining counts will be dismissed under the terms of the plea deal.

Police say branch opened fire into a female acquaintance’s bedroom inside her home in the 1900 block of Irvington Avenue South Bend shortly before midnight back in March 20-22.

She was shot multiple times and had a bullet still lodged in her pelvis at the time the charges were filed.

Fortunately, the girl survived the attack.

