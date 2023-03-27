Teen to be sentenced Monday in shooting case

A South Bend teen initially charged with attempted murder for wounding a teen girl in her bedroom is expected to be sentenced tomorrow on a lesser crime.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen initially charged with attempted murder for wounding a teen girl in her bedroom is expected to be sentenced Monday on a lesser crime.

Along with attempted murder, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Taron Branch Jr. with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and residential entry.

Branch, who was waived into adult court, agreed to plead guilty to the battery count as well as a felony firearms enhancement charge.

The remaining counts will be dismissed under the terms of the plea deal.

Police say branch opened fire into a female acquaintance’s bedroom inside her home in the 1900 block of Irvington Avenue South Bend shortly before midnight back in March 20-22.

She was shot multiple times and had a bullet still lodged in her pelvis at the time the charges were filed.

Fortunately, the girl survived the attack.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mishawaka officer speaks out about traffic stop of mayor’s son
20-year-old man killed in Elkhart shooting
Northwood boys win first ever basketball state championship
NorthWood boys basketball wins first state title in program history
Middlebury Schools: Staff member dies by suicide in middle school’s parking lot
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: T-storms end Sunday night; Next rain chance Wednesday

Latest News

Elco Spring Concert
Elco Spring Concert
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Along with attempted murder, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Taron Branch Junior with...
Teen to be sentenced in shooting
THE NIMBA and MBA held their 25th annual bicycle swap meet at St.Patrick's county park
25th annual bike swap showcases Michiana’s biking community