Portage Road Walmart closure to impact over 260 employees

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The closing of South Bend’s Portage Road Walmart store will lay off 261 employees.

This comes after the company announced it would be closing the store location last week, leaving community leaders and residents concerned about what comes next.

According to a notice filed with the state, the company says associates who do not find a job at other Walmart locations or Sam’s Club stores after a 90-day paid job search period will be terminated, effective June 30.

The closure directly impacts South Bend’s 1st District. Councilman Canneth Lee says the city “will continue to appeal to Walmart and will work tirelessly with the Department of Community Investment to advocate for an option to replace the loss of Walmart.”

The store will close to the public on April 21.

