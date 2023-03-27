Police searching for driver who crashed into Elkhart River, abandoned injured passenger

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who crashed a car into the Elkhart River on Sunday night and abandoned their injured passenger before police arrived.

The crash happened just after 9:15 p.m. on County Road 115 near the intersection with County Road 18. Police say a 2015 Honda Accord left the road, went down an embankment, and ended up in the water under the bridge.

The driver of the Accord took off before police arrived. The passenger, a 49-year-old Elkhart man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were described by police as head, chest, and left arm pain.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 574-533-4151.

