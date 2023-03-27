Police investigating after shots fired in Mishawaka neighborhood

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Gunfire erupted early Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood in Mishawaka.

Police responded to a call that 10 to 15 shots had been fired near the intersection of Locust Street and E. Grove Street, where there are spray painted markings on the pavement and the tree lawn.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, although it’s believed that two houses were struck by bullets.

No injuries have been reported.

