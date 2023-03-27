One injured in single vehicle crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been injured following a crash in Elkhart County.

The crash happened around 9:15 Sunday night near the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 115

According to police, the vehicle left the road and ended up in the water, under the bridge.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remain under investigation and police are still looking for the driver.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.