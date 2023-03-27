Notre Dame fencing wins 13 national championship; 3rd straight title

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame fencing team won its 13th national championship in program history on Sunday.

The 2023 NCAA Fencing Championships, hosted by Duke University, began on Thursday. The Irish won the championship with 188 total points.

The team has now won three straight titles and five of the last six national championships dating back to 2017. Meanwhile, the 13th national title is a school record, and the fencing team is now the first team on campus to ever three-peat.

We are going to need a bigger trophy case...



...we are 𝘕𝘈𝘛𝘐𝘖𝘕𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘏𝘈𝘔𝘗𝘐𝘖𝘕𝘚🏆#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/DbCrTxdMQB — Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 26, 2023

In addition to the team title, the Fighting Irish brought home two individual national titles. Eszter Muhari won the individual title for women’s epeé and Luke Linder won the individual title for men’s saber.

For full results from the 2023 NCAA Fencing Championships, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.