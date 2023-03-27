NorthWood community celebrates state champion basketball team

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wa-Nee (Wakarusa-Nappanee) community was out in full force on Monday evening to celebrate its new state champions!

The NorthWood Panthers brought home their first-ever state title in boys hoops after defeating Guerin Catholic in an overtime thriller in the Class 3A State Final on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

And the Wa-Nee community was there every step of the way to support their Panthers, showing up in droves to Saturday’s state title game nearly three hours away.

With the boys back in town on Monday, it was no surprise that the community came out to support them once more.

“Our community is like no other,” said head coach Aaron Wolfe. “There may be some communities that are equal to ours, but I don’t know if there are any that are better. When you looked up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from the floor, it was absolutely stunning. . . and we knew they were all there to support these kids. It was awesome.”

The boys’ new title is the fourth state title in school history. The Panthers have two state championships in girls basketball and one in football.

