Michigan State Police hosting Easter-themed pancake breakfast in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police will be hosting an Easter-themed pancake breakfast!

On Saturday, Niles post personnel will be serving the community pancakes and sausage at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.The breakfast acts as a way for the public to interact and meet with troopers! Easter basket gifts for children are available at no cost to families.

The Niles Law Enforcement Complex is located at 1600 Silverbrook Ave.

