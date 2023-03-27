Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Jessica Starr

By Christine Karsten
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On this week’s Michiana Unsolved, we’re highlighting a horrifying case out of Elkhart County with details that will make you feel like it must be a movie.

Unfortunately, it’s not.

26-year-old Jessica Starr was brutally murdered more than 12 years ago. Now, detectives say they have possible suspects in mind, but they need your help with a few missing pieces.

Christine Karsten and Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers talked about this case in further detail. You can watch Christine’s full interview with Lt. Miller in the video above.

Meanwhile, your anonymous tip could finally close this case. To submit a tip, click here.

Jessica Starr
Jessica Starr(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13-year-old girl hit by Jeep in Kosciusko County

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The girl was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for a right leg injury and a possible head injury.

Crime

1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block 1800 block of Johnson Street.

Homepage

Police searching for driver who crashed into Elkhart River, abandoned injured passenger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say a 2015 Honda Accord left the road, went down an embankment, and ended up in the water under the bridge.

News

Chuck's Weather 32723

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

East Palestine - The People 3

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

East Palestine - Local 2

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

East Palestine - The People Hit 1

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Elco Spring Concert

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

South Bend teen to be sentenced Monday in 2022 shooting case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend teen initially charged with attempted murder for wounding a teen girl in her bedroom is expected to be sentenced tomorrow on a lesser crime.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago