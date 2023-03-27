Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Jessica Starr

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On this week’s Michiana Unsolved, we’re highlighting a horrifying case out of Elkhart County with details that will make you feel like it must be a movie.

Unfortunately, it’s not.

26-year-old Jessica Starr was brutally murdered more than 12 years ago. Now, detectives say they have possible suspects in mind, but they need your help with a few missing pieces.

Christine Karsten and Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers talked about this case in further detail. You can watch Christine’s full interview with Lt. Miller in the video above.

Meanwhile, your anonymous tip could finally close this case. To submit a tip, click here.

Jessica Starr (WNDU)

