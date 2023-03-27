Man hit by pickup truck in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hit by a pickup truck on Monday morning.

Officers were called around 6:35 a.m. to the area of US-12 and Robbins Lake Road. Police say a 34-year-old Union man was walking in the road when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 66-year-old Battle Creek man.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but they do believe drugs were a factor on the pedestrian’s part.

