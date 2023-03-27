Intersection at Redfield, Gumwood roads to be closed for tree clearing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The intersection at Redfield and Gumwood roads will be closed to let crews clear trees for an upcoming roundabout construction project. The Cass County Road Commission will begin on Tuesday, and the closure will extend through the remainder of the week.

A detour has been put in place at the intersection of Redfield and Fir roads, south to Adams Road, and then to Ironwood Road.

The map of the detour. (WNDU)

Residents will still be given access to homes off Gumwood, just north of Adams Road.

Work is expected to conclude on Friday, weather permitting.

