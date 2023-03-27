ELCO kicks off spring with ‘For the Beauty of the Earth’ concert

The Elkhart Community Chorus performs Tim Osiek's "Like a River in My Soul" during their spring...
The Elkhart Community Chorus performs Tim Osiek's "Like a River in My Soul" during their spring concert.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The April showers may have arrived early, but spring is in the air as the Elkhart Community Chorus, or ELCO, plays its spring concert.

About 25 performers gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elkhart to perform the “For the Beauty of the Earth” concert.

To highlight that theme, they played upbeat tunes from well-known composers, as well as music from local artists.

The concert opened with Roll Jordan Roll, an African American spiritual composed by Marvin Curtis, Dean Emeritus of the Ernestine M. Raclin School of Arts at Indiana University South Bend.

ELCO’s Music Director Juan Carlos Alarcon says that this concert is a celebration of the beauty and diversity of the Michiana area.

“We live in a beautiful world,” says Elkhart Community Chorus Music Director Juan Carlos Alarcon. “It doesn’t matter where you go, Elkhart, South Bend, Mishawaka, the Michiana area is rich with lots of wonderful gardens and parks and things to do, and so we just wanted to celebrate that; the beauty of our planet. We have music from living composers, different languages, different cultures, and so we’re just getting together and singing and celebrating spring.”

The Elkhart Community Chorus practices every Tuesday from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elkhart, and the public is always welcome to try out.

For more information, head to ELCO’s Facebook page.

