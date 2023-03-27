Deadly Benton Township house fire ruled as arson; victim identified

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department has identified the 65-year-old man who died in a house fire earlier this month that is now being ruled as homicide by arson.

First responders were called on the morning of March 11 to a home in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue on reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found an unconscious 65-year-old man, identified as Wendell Hill, inside. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said the circumstances surrounding the house fire were suspicious and investigated it as a homicide. On Monday, police ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

Investigators from multiple agencies are currently working to find the person/persons who are responsible. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.