Bid protest arises over AM General’s military vehicle contract

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A fight has developed among makers of military fighting vehicles.

Last month, the Army awarded AM General a contract to produce some 20,000 joint light tactical vehicles, along with 10,000 trailers.

The original JLTV contract was awarded to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense in 2015. However, this year’s change in chosen manufacturers came after a contract re-compete. Now, Oshkosh Defense has filed a formal bid protest.

That means the governmental accounting office will step in and conduct an independent review of the Army’s evaluation of proposals.

According to Oshkosh, the bids were not properly reviewed for financial, technical, and manufacturing capabilities to select the best value and lowest risk.

