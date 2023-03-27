Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mishawaka officer speaks out about traffic stop of mayor’s son
20-year-old man killed in Elkhart shooting
Northwood boys win first ever basketball state championship
NorthWood boys basketball wins first state title in program history
Middlebury Schools: Staff member dies by suicide in middle school’s parking lot
Chuck's Weather 32723
First Alert Forecast: Partly Cloudy Mon/Tues, Mixed Precip Weds

Latest News

One person was injured in a crash near the intersection of C.R. 18 and C.R. 115 Sunday night in...
One injured in single vehicle crash
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Twitter hunts Github user who posted source code online
Chuck's Weather 32723
Chuck's Weather 32723