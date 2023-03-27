8th grade girl with rare cancer surprised with trip to Disney World

Bryttan Cain got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday.
By Taylor Davis and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A girl who was diagnosed with cancer is getting her wish to go to Disney World granted thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Bryttan Cain, an 8th grade student at Crossroads Middle School in Fairfield, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in December 2020.

She was forced to leave school because of the diagnosis.

On Thursday, however, Bryttan got the surprise of a lifetime while she was surrounded by family in the school’s gym and was cheered on by her classmates.

“All my mom said was, ‘I have a surprise for you, that’s all I’m telling you,’ and that’s all she said,” Bryttan told WXIX.

Bryttan has always wanted to go to Disney World. She’ll now be going to the “happiest place on Earth” on April 17, which is her birthday.

A rally was put on by her family, friends and classmates to announce the surprise.

Bryttan’s mother, Amanda Fiorini, told WXIX it’s all been an emotional roller coaster ride for the family.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to get Bryttan back into the school, and also for some of the students to see her,” Fiorini said.

Bryttan is taking a break from chemotherapy because her tumor hasn’t shown growth in recent MRIs, according to Fiorini.

“We are hoping her mutation is maybe done growing,” Fiorini said. “It’s a low grade, and she’s just trying to get back on her feet.”

Fiorini said life will never be normal for her daughter again, but she hopes they can find a way to find some more normalcy for Bryttan.

Fiorini is hopeful that Bryttan will be back inside the classroom to start her freshman year if her cancer treatment is successful.

