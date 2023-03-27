3 dogs rescued from house fire in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three dogs are lucky to be alive after a fire broke out at an Elkhart home over the weekend.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a call in the 1600 block of Roys Avenue. Firefighters quickly put the fire out and rescued three dogs. The pups were given oxygen and other medical attention by first responders.

The residents of the home had just left before the fire broke out. Officials say there were no working smoke detectors, and right now, the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The dogs were released to the Elkhart County Humane Society once they were in stable condition.

