2nd Chance Pet: Cow Baby

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Cow Baby.

Cow Baby is about 3 years old and has been at the shelter since November. Stanton says he is great with other dogs and currently doesn’t have an adoption fee! To learn more about Cow Baby, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Cow Baby or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, call 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

