25th annual bike swap showcases Michiana’s biking community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Northern Indiana Mountain Bicycle Association and Michiana Bicycle Association held their 25th annual bicycle swap meet at St. Patrick’s county park. Giving people the opportunity to sell those old bicycles, parts or accessories that have been collecting dust in the garage. While also showcasing come out some great people who are in the biking community.

There were plenty of bicycles at the swap this year, from nearly brand new Schwinn’s to a vintage Huffy radio bike that was made in 1956. There was even a four- wheel tandem bike. Showing off the different styles that you’ll find at the swap.

“ We just want an opportunity for people to sell some older or maybe newer bikes that they want to sell or maybe get off their hands.” said Jim Hary, President of NIMBA,

This swap isn’t only about buying and selling your items. It’s also about coming together and getting more involved with your fellow bicyclist.

“The bicycle community in Michiana and anywhere is a pretty tight knit community,” said Hary “So, a place like this is an opportunity for people to network and talk together who are familiar with and part of an organization.”

This community not only cares about biking, but each other as well. They enjoy being with and around other bikers, but even more than that is seeing the reaction of someone who is getting a bike for the very first time.

“It’s good to get together and see each other, we haven’t seen each other for a while. It’s a community, it’s a bicycle community,” said Greg Hicks, President of MBA “Wonderful, I love people coming out especially seeing the kids, cause it’s great to see them walk out with a bicycle.”

NIMBA hosts different events for the upcoming moths including cleaning up the local bike trails. In may they will start group rides throughout Michiana.

If you’re interested in getting involved you can find the event schedule here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.