13-year-old girl hit by Jeep in Kosciusko County

Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a jeep in Kosciusko County on Sunday afternoon.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, it happened just after 2:35 p.m. on Old Road 30 just west of County Road 100 North.

Officers determined that a gray 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling west on Old 30 when a 13-year-old girl ran into the path of the Jeep.

The girl was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for a right leg injury and a possible head injury. Her condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to another hospital for a medical evaluation.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Air, Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory and the Warsaw Police Department.

