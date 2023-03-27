1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side on Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1800 block 1800 block of Johnson Street. Police say the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

SBPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.