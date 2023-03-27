1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side on Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1800 block 1800 block of Johnson Street. Police say the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

SBPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

