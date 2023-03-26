Sunday Morning Spotlight: Suicide awareness and prevention

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We have a very important topic to talk about on this week’s Sunday Morning Spotlight.

We’re addressing suicide with Marla Godette, a mental health professional here in Michiana.

“Suicide is running rampant, and a lot of people are not aware because people aren’t speaking about it,” Godette says. “Just in the last month, there are three suicides that I know of right here in our community, and multiple attempts. And we’ve got to do something.”

That’s why Godette helped organize an emergency training on Sunday to address suicide awareness and prevention.

Mentoring Moments, LLC is hosting an emergency suicide awareness and prevention training with a certification option from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, which is located at 24828 Fillmore Road just west of South Bend.

The general awareness and prevention training portion will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. This portion will address the following questions:

  • What are the signs?
  • What do you notice?
  • What are we looking for when someone is contemplating suicide?

“The signs can be indirect or direct, but if you don’t know what they are, they could be right in your face and you’re going to miss it,” Godette says. “We have got to teach the signs.”

Afterwards, there will be an optional certification process for those who are interested from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Certification is reduced to $35 for this event and includes all materials. The certification is valid for two years.

To learn more about the training, watch the full interview in the video above or click here.

